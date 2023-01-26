Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President

    26 January 2023, 10:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing today the Kazakh Senate the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that Kazakhstan needs political parties with high responsibility, and able to protect people’s interests, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State said that one of the key goals is to build civilized political traditions in the society. To this end it is essential to establish high political responsibility culture that will make sustainable and all-round progress possible. The constitutional reform supported at the nationwide referendum becomes a starting point for a new political epoch. It laid the foundation for evolutionary transformation of the country’s political system based on the principles of equity, openness and honest competition.

    The President said the Majilis and maslikhat election campaign will become the final stage of the full-scale reboot of the key national institutions. Transition to the mixed model of the formation of the Majilis and maslikhats is of great importance from the viewpoint of the protection of interests of all social groups. This novelty will have a significant impact on the vertical power structure.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the latest political reforms aimed at liberalizing the country’s election laws gave an impetus to the party construction in Kazakhstan. The parties play a crucial role in building the political system. He stressed the country needs political parties with high responsibility which are able to protect people’s interests. They should prioritize strengthening of statehood and preserving the country’s unity.

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Senate Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Election campaign should not divide, but unite the country, Kazakh President
    Kazakh President suggests Maulen Ashimbayev for the position of Senate Speaker
    Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
    President decrees to terminate powers of 13 senators
    Popular
    1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
    2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
    4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
    5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics