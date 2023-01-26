Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President

26 January 2023, 10:33
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing today the Kazakh Senate the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that Kazakhstan needs political parties with high responsibility, and able to protect people’s interests, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State said that one of the key goals is to build civilized political traditions in the society. To this end it is essential to establish high political responsibility culture that will make sustainable and all-round progress possible. The constitutional reform supported at the nationwide referendum becomes a starting point for a new political epoch. It laid the foundation for evolutionary transformation of the country’s political system based on the principles of equity, openness and honest competition.

The President said the Majilis and maslikhat election campaign will become the final stage of the full-scale reboot of the key national institutions. Transition to the mixed model of the formation of the Majilis and maslikhats is of great importance from the viewpoint of the protection of interests of all social groups. This novelty will have a significant impact on the vertical power structure.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the latest political reforms aimed at liberalizing the country’s election laws gave an impetus to the party construction in Kazakhstan. The parties play a crucial role in building the political system. He stressed the country needs political parties with high responsibility which are able to protect people’s interests. They should prioritize strengthening of statehood and preserving the country’s unity.

Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi


