Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2023, 17:24
Kazakhstan needs over $600bn to achieve carbon neutrality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova spoke of the main aspects of the country’s 2060 Carbon Neutrality Strategy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 3rd International Congress ECOJER Carbon Neutrality Pathways, Suleimenova said that the Strategy provides for a key aspect to decommission coal plants operating for more than 30 years, introduce technologies to capture and store carbon at units continue operating after 2035. She noted the importance of introducing the best available technologies and green production.

According to her, the 2060 carbon neutrality scenario is to prevent over nine billion tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

«The Strategy includes the assessment of investment needs to achieve carbon neutrality, which is $610bn. The Strategy is a long-term sustainable economic development guide for the public and private sectors, including international investors. It will help our sectors stay competitive,» said the minister.


