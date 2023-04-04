Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2023, 13:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Labor and Social Protection of the Population Minister Tamara Duissenova revealed what is going on in the domestic social care system, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her report at the Government session on Tuesday, Minister Duissenova said over 114,000 children of preschool age had been covered with social aid to the tune of 1.4 billion tenge in 1Q of 2023.

In her words, 74 billion tenge was allotted towards targeted social assistance this year.

She also stressed that the Labor Minister had been tasked to step up social aid to people with disabilities and families who lost their breadwinners.

The minister reminded that all types of social assistance had been increased 8.5 per cent at the start of the year. «Currently, in order to implement the instructions given by the Head of State the Labor Ministry together with the Finance Ministry are working towards increasing social allowances by 14.5 per cent for people with disabilities, families who lost their breadwinners and other categories of citizens. To this end, Kazakhstan will need over 43 billion tenge more,» she added.


