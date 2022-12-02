Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers

2 December 2022, 14:10
Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s healthcare sector needs more than 7,700 specialists, according to Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, Kazinform reports.

«Approximately 270,000 medical employees, including 80,000 doctors and around 190,000 nurses, are working today in healthcare organizations of the country. We need more than 7,700 medical specialists, including 3,900 doctors, and around 3,800 nurses,» said the Minister at the governmental hour in the Senate.

In her words, over 3,000 young doctors were employed across the country in 2021.

«At the instruction of the President, measures are taken to motivate the medical workers and to increase their salaries on an annual basis. An appropriate draft law was developed to enhance the status of medical workers. The bill has already been submitted to the Majilis of the Parliament,» she added.


