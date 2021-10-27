Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan needs investments worth $650bn to achieve its carbon neutrality target

    27 October 2021, 16:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan needs to invest $650bn in low carbon technologies to achieve its carbon neutrality target, Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev told today’s briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Estimates indicate investments to the tune of $650bn in low carbon technologies are needed to achieve the carbon neutrality target in the period of 40 years,» he said.

    The minister also named the sectors that need most investments, they are electricity and thermal energy - $305bn, transport - $167bn, mining and manufacturing - $65bn, housing and public utilities - $57bn, and agriculture - $49bn.

    He went on to note that according to the model review investments in coal, and oil and gas production will reduce due to reduction in demand in the long-term period.

    «The Government is working to attract investments in the renewable energy sector, including investment cooperation with the UAE to carry out major renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan, aiming at reducing CO2 emissions,» he said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Energy Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued