Kazakhstan needs comprehensive plan to protect children from violence - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan needs a comprehensive plan to protect children from violence and prevent suicides among teens and children, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said education plays a key role in the development of human capital, reminding of a recent split of the Ministry of Education and Science into two ministries.

The move, according to the Head of State, will help spur growth of education and science in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also voiced concern about the increasing level of violence in schools, pointing out that video surveillance systems at 65% of schools either fail to meet the requirements or don’t work at all.

Although the average rate of suicide among teens and children has declined across the country, suicides are still reported in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay and Mangistau regions, the President noted.

The Head of State believes Kazakhstan needs a comprehensive plan to protect children from violence, prevent suicide among teens and children and ensure rights of every child.



