Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan needs comprehensive plan to protect children from violence - President

    14 July 2022, 15:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan needs a comprehensive plan to protect children from violence and prevent suicides among teens and children, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said education plays a key role in the development of human capital, reminding of a recent split of the Ministry of Education and Science into two ministries.

    The move, according to the Head of State, will help spur growth of education and science in Kazakhstan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also voiced concern about the increasing level of violence in schools, pointing out that video surveillance systems at 65% of schools either fail to meet the requirements or don’t work at all.

    Although the average rate of suicide among teens and children has declined across the country, suicides are still reported in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay and Mangistau regions, the President noted.

    The Head of State believes Kazakhstan needs a comprehensive plan to protect children from violence, prevent suicide among teens and children and ensure rights of every child.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn