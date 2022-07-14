Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan needs comprehensive plan to protect children from violence - President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 15:26
Kazakhstan needs comprehensive plan to protect children from violence - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan needs a comprehensive plan to protect children from violence and prevent suicides among teens and children, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said education plays a key role in the development of human capital, reminding of a recent split of the Ministry of Education and Science into two ministries.

The move, according to the Head of State, will help spur growth of education and science in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also voiced concern about the increasing level of violence in schools, pointing out that video surveillance systems at 65% of schools either fail to meet the requirements or don’t work at all.

Although the average rate of suicide among teens and children has declined across the country, suicides are still reported in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay and Mangistau regions, the President noted.

The Head of State believes Kazakhstan needs a comprehensive plan to protect children from violence, prevent suicide among teens and children and ensure rights of every child.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy