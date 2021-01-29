Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstan national arrived from Istanbul, tests positive for COVID-19

    29 January 2021, 12:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 12 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 28 from Germany, the Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia and Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of spread of coronavirus reads.

    1,596 out of 2,029 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The rest 433 were taken to the quarantine hospital upon arrival to undergo PCR tests.

    One passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on January 27 from Istanbul was tested positive for coronavirus.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan