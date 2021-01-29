Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan national arrived from Istanbul, tests positive for COVID-19

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 January 2021, 12:01
Kazakhstan national arrived from Istanbul, tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 12 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 28 from Germany, the Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia and Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of spread of coronavirus reads.

1,596 out of 2,029 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The rest 433 were taken to the quarantine hospital upon arrival to undergo PCR tests.

One passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on January 27 from Istanbul was tested positive for coronavirus.


Coronavirus   Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region