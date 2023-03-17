Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names Weightlifting Federation President

    17 March 2023, 20:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Weightlifting Federation elected the new President at its conference today in the city of Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Federation.

    Zhanat Tussupbekov was elected the President of the Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan. His nomination was supported by 26 members of the Federation, including the only candidates Ilya Ilyin and Gadzhi Gadzhiyev.

    Tussupbekov was at the helm of the Federation in 2013 and 2022, leading the national weightlifting team to eight Olympic medals.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Weightlifting
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Messi makes history with 100th international goal for Argentina
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10