Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names Weightlifting Federation President

17 March 2023, 20:16
Kazakhstan names Weightlifting Federation President Photo: forbes.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Weightlifting Federation elected the new President at its conference today in the city of Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Federation.

Zhanat Tussupbekov was elected the President of the Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan. His nomination was supported by 26 members of the Federation, including the only candidates Ilya Ilyin and Gadzhi Gadzhiyev.

Tussupbekov was at the helm of the Federation in 2013 and 2022, leading the national weightlifting team to eight Olympic medals.


Related news
Messi makes history with 100th international goal for Argentina
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan names Digital Development Minister
Azhar Giniyat designated as Kazakh Healthcare Minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakhstan names Industry Minister
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Tamara Duissenova reappointed as Kazakh Labor Minister
Kazakhstan renominates Justice Minister
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News