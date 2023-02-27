Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan names vice minister of ecology and natural resources

27 February 2023, 19:47
Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dossbol Bekmagambetov has been named the vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1979 in Kievka village, Nurinskiy district, Karaganda region, Dossbol Bekmagambetov began his professional career as a chief specialist in the security division of the labor, social protection, and labor law department in Karaganda region in 2007.

In 2012 and 2016, he was the deputy governor of Nurinskiy district, Karaganda region.

In 2016, he was elected the deputy of the Nurinskiy district maslikhat, Karaganda region, 6th convocation.

He worked his way up from the chief specialist - state inspector to the head of the Yessil Basin Inspectorate of the Water Resources Committee of the Agricultural Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2021, he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Water Resources Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.


