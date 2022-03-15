Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names president of the Union of Architects

    15 March 2022, 14:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Serik Sultangali is elected the president of the Union of Architects of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The Union resumed its work and held its XVII Congress in Almaty. The Congress focused on the key issues of the development of the country’s architecture industry. It brought together 90 delegates from the Union’s affiliates. Several reports were presented at the Congress on the pressing issues of the current stage and future development of Kazakhstan’s architecture. Following the meeting those attending adopted the resolution.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Construction Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil