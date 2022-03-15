Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan names president of the Union of Architects

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2022, 14:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Serik Sultangali is elected the president of the Union of Architects of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Union resumed its work and held its XVII Congress in Almaty. The Congress focused on the key issues of the development of the country’s architecture industry. It brought together 90 delegates from the Union’s affiliates. Several reports were presented at the Congress on the pressing issues of the current stage and future development of Kazakhstan’s architecture. Following the meeting those attending adopted the resolution.

