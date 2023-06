NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh government Yerlan Battakov has been named First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazkahstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Yerlan Battakov was born on October 9, 1969, in Karaganda city. He is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute.

Until the recent appointment he worked as the President’s Chief of Staff.