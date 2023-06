NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Assel Zhanasova was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Assel Zhanasova was born in 1987 in the city of Almaty. She graduated from the University of Cambridge and the Moscow State University named after M. Lomonosov.