Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Labor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Ospanov has been designated as the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Born in 1977, Mr. Ospanov is a native of South Kazakhstan region and graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Throughout his professional career, he worked at National Information Technologies JSC, National Information and Communication Holding Zerde JSC, Center of Manpower Development JSC and many other companies.

He was appointed to his recent post in accordance with the decree of the Government.




