Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Labor

    30 July 2020, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Ospanov has been designated as the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Born in 1977, Mr. Ospanov is a native of South Kazakhstan region and graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

    Throughout his professional career, he worked at National Information Technologies JSC, National Information and Communication Holding Zerde JSC, Center of Manpower Development JSC and many other companies.

    He was appointed to his recent post in accordance with the decree of the Government.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously