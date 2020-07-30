Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Labor

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 July 2020, 19:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Ospanov has been designated as the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Born in 1977, Mr. Ospanov is a native of South Kazakhstan region and graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Throughout his professional career, he worked at National Information Technologies JSC, National Information and Communication Holding Zerde JSC, Center of Manpower Development JSC and many other companies.

He was appointed to his recent post in accordance with the decree of the Government.


