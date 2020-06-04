Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Labor

    4 June 2020, 10:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Shapkenov has been appointed as the new Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Born in 1979 in West Kazakhstan region, Serik Shapkenov is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University. He actually began his professional career at the university as one of its lecturers in 2000.

    Shapkenov held many posts in the regional administration of West Kazakhstan region. In 2012-2015, he was the first deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region.

    Then, he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan for two years. In 2016, he was designated the akim (mayor) of Atyrau region.

    Two years later, Shapkenov took up the post of the first deputy governor of Atyrau region and worked there until the recent appointment.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

