Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Labor

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 June 2020, 10:34
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Labor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Shapkenov has been appointed as the new Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

Born in 1979 in West Kazakhstan region, Serik Shapkenov is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University. He actually began his professional career at the university as one of its lecturers in 2000.

Shapkenov held many posts in the regional administration of West Kazakhstan region. In 2012-2015, he was the first deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region.

Then, he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan for two years. In 2016, he was designated the akim (mayor) of Atyrau region.

Two years later, Shapkenov took up the post of the first deputy governor of Atyrau region and worked there until the recent appointment.

Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana