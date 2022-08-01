Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan names new vice minister of labor and social protection
1 August 2022 19:39

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Olzhas Ordabayev has been named new Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in Almaty city in 1989, he is a graduate of the Ablai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages, Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland.

Between 2007 and 2014, he headed a number of public organizations.

In 2018 and 2022, he was Deputy Chairman - member of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

From March 2022 and until now, he worked as President of the Talap noncommercial joint-stock company.



Photo: primeminister.kz





