Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Justice

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 October 2020, 11:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azamat Amirgaliyev has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1976 in Almaty city, Mr. Amirgaliyev is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations and the Innovative Eurasian University and the International Business School MBA.

He was appointed to the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in March 2019 and held the post until the recent appointment. Prior to that, he worked as the head of the Office of the President’s Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan for more than two years.


