Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development

30 January 2023, 20:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By a government’s order, Kanat Isskakov has been named the new vice minister of information and social development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1982 in Shymkent city, Isskakov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

His career began as a leading specialist at the State Youth Policy Development Fund in Almaty.

Over the years, he held different posts at government bodies, including the Majilis, Secretariat of the Secretary of State of the Kazakh Presidential Administration, and Center for Strategic Studies and Analysis of the Kazakh President’s Administration.

In 2012 and 2021, he was the head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration's press service section.

Up until his new appointment, he served as the Chairman of the Information Committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.


