Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurgul Mauberlinova has been appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Born in Karaganda region in November 1973, she graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University and Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economics University.

In 2016 and 2018 she chaired the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.

She acted as a Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan between 2018 and 2019.

In 2019 and 2020, she served as a Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Until this appointment, she headed the internal policy office of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.



