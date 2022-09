27 August 2022 21:11

Kazakhstan names new vice minister of enlightenment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gani Beisembayev has been named the vice minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Born in 1969, in Kyzylorda region, he is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

Prior to his current appointment he worked as the vice minister of education and science of Kazakhstan.

Фото: primeminister.kz