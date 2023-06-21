Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Energy

    21 June 2023, 10:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Akkenzhenov has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

    Born in 1979 in Almaty, Akkenzhenov is a graduate of the Higher School of Law ‘Adilet’ and Astana University.

    He started his professional career in 2002 at a private company and then worked in the oil and gas industry.

    Between 2012 and 2016 he worked for KMG International (Rompetrol) and later served at commercial companies.

    Since July 2022 he has been working as the head of the oil products marketing department at JSC «NC «KazMunayGas».

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ex-Petropavlovsk mayor receives new appointment in N Kazakhstan
    New mayor of Petropavlovsk named
    Five new judges join Kazakh Supreme Court
    New Kazakh Vice Minister of Information named
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events