Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Education and Science

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kuanysh Yergaliyev has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1982 in East Kazakhstan region, Kuanysh Yergaliyev is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and Harvard University.

He started his career in medicine as a doctor in Almaty city in 2006.

From 2009 till 2014 he held various posts at the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He joined the team of Nazarbayev University in 2014 and worked there through 2019.

Since August 2019 he has been the rector of the Suleyman Demirel University.



