Kazakhstan names new vice minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources
14 September 2022, 21:10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serikaliy Mukatayev was named the new vice minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1964 in Almaty region, Serikaliy Mukatayev is a graduate of the Dzhambul Hydromelioration and Construction Institute.

His previous post was the head of the Big Almaty Channel office.


Photo: primeminister.kz

