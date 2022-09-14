14 September 2022, 21:10

Kazakhstan names new vice minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serikaliy Mukatayev was named the new vice minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1964 in Almaty region, Serikaliy Mukatayev is a graduate of the Dzhambul Hydromelioration and Construction Institute.

His previous post was the head of the Big Almaty Channel office.

Photo: primeminister.kz