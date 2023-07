Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Culture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Arman Zhudebayev as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Born in 1986 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire.

Prior to the appointment he headed the culture committee of the Culture and Sports Ministry of Kazakhstan.