Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 December 2021, 10:52
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Culture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Serik Zharasbayev as Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1984 in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, Russian International Olympic University.

In 2019-2021 worked as the deputy head of the Kazakh sports and physical couture committee. Since April 2021 up to present acted as the 1st Vice President of Curling, Floor Curling & Petanque Federation of Kazakhstan.


Culture   Government of Kazakhstan   Sport   Appointments, dismissals  
