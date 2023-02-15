Kazakhstan names new vice minister of agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerbol Taszhurekov has been named the new vice minister of agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1979 in Taraz city, Taszhurekov is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, Yasawi State International Kazakh-Turkish University, the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, and the National School of Administration of France.

Taszhurekov was the deputy governor of South Kazakhstan region in 2018.

In a space of one year, 2018 and 2019, he served as the deputy governor of Turkestan region.

Up until his current appointment, he acted as the Managing Director - a member of the Board of the National Management Holding KazAgro.





Photo: www.apk-inform.com