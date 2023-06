Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Oserbai Zhenis as the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, the primeminister.kz reads.

Born in 1981 in Almaty is the graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Akmola University of Technologies and Business.

Since last July up to present acted as the advisor to K-Agro LLP CEO.