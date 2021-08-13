Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan names new Vice Finance Minister

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2021, 15:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Daniyar Zhanalinov has been named new Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Born in 1975 in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh Transport and Communications Academy, majoring in engineering economics.

Zhanalinov began his career as a tax inspector on the Tax Committee of Taldykorgan city in 2000.

Between 2002 and 2008, he held different posts on the Tax Committee of Almaty region.

From 2008 to 2010, he worked as Deputy Head of the Tax Department of Almaty region. In 2010 and 2014, he took senior posts on the Tax Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Between 2014 and 2018, he headed the North Kazakhstan region State Revenue Department of the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry. From July 2018 up to the recent appointment he acted as a head of the Mangistau region State Revenue Department of the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.


