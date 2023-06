Kazakhstan names new vice Energy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Government Decree as of February 5, Zhanat Zhakhmetova has been appointed to a post of vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Zhanat Zhakhmetova was born in 1986 in Karaganda region. She is a graduate of the Kazakh National Institute named after Al-Farabi, O. Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University and University of Aberdeen.