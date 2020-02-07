Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names new Supreme Mufti

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 February 2020, 13:00
Kazakhstan names new Supreme Mufti

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s extraordinary IX assembly of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly has been elected the Supreme Mufti, the official website of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan reads.

300 delegates unanimously cast their votes for the candidacy of Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly.

Prior to the appointment has been acting as the 1st Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, chief imam of Khazret Sultan Mosque.

Born in 1977 is the graduate of the Imam Al Bukhari Islamic Institute in Tashkent.


Religion   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia