Kazakhstan names new Supreme Mufti

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s extraordinary IX assembly of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly has been elected the Supreme Mufti, the official website of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan reads.

300 delegates unanimously cast their votes for the candidacy of Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly.

Prior to the appointment has been acting as the 1st Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, chief imam of Khazret Sultan Mosque.

Born in 1977 is the graduate of the Imam Al Bukhari Islamic Institute in Tashkent.