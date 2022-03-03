Kazakhstan names new Prosecutor General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Berik Assylov has been appointed as the new Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Earlier the Head of State decreed to relieve Berik Assylov of the post of the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1964 in Zhambyl region, Berik Assylov graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1991.

He started his professional career as a trainee at the prosecutor's office of Alatau district of Almaty city. He worked for prosecution agencies in Almaty city, South Kazakhstan region, Shymkent city, Aktobe region, and North Kazakhstan region.

In March 2019 he was appointed as the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Former Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov was named as the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan – Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan in February 2022.