Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names new Presidential Aide

    13 April 2022, 09:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to appoint Yernar Baspayev as the Presidential Aide - head of the department responsible for appeals at the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Baspayev was born in 1979 in Guriyev (today’s Atyrau).

    He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

    He started his career in 2001 at the state bodies, such as the intellectual property rights committee at the Kazakh Justice Ministry and Supreme Court.

    He also headed the justice department of Atyrau region, and served as the chief of staff of the Governor of Atyrau region, and state inspector of the Presidential Administration.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously