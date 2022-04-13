Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan names new Presidential Aide

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 April 2022, 09:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to appoint Yernar Baspayev as the Presidential Aide - head of the department responsible for appeals at the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Baspayev was born in 1979 in Guriyev (today’s Atyrau).

He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

He started his career in 2001 at the state bodies, such as the intellectual property rights committee at the Kazakh Justice Ministry and Supreme Court.

He also headed the justice department of Atyrau region, and served as the chief of staff of the Governor of Atyrau region, and state inspector of the Presidential Administration.


