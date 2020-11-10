Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan names new National Economy Vice Minister

    10 November 2020, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the decision of the Kazakh Government, Meirzhan Yussupov has been named new Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Meirzhan Yussupov graduated from the Middle East Technical University in 2001, majoring in economics and management, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economics University in 2004, the London School of Economics in 2007, and the Harvard Business School in 2015.

    His career began as a deputy director at Turkuaz Group of Companies in 2001.

    He also worked at Demir Kazakhstan Bank, Samruk Kazyna Fund.

    In 2010, he served as a deputy director of the department of investment policy of the Ministry of Economics and Budget Planning of Kazakhstan.

    Up until his current appointment he has worked as a head of the treasury, director, chief director for economy and finance at Kazatomprom.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

