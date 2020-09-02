Kazakhstan names new Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bagdat Mussin has been appointed as the new Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree on Mussin’s appointment on September 2.

Graduate of the Suleyman Demirel Unviersity, Mr. Mussin previously held various posts at the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Communication and Information. He was the Chairman of National Information Technologies JSC, Kazpost JSC and the Committee for Legal Statistics of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From March till July 2020 he was an advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for digitalization and innovative technologies. Later in July, he took up the post of the First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



