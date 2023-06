Kazakhstan names new mayor of Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - By an order of the region’s Akim Ondasyn Urazalin in agreement with the Presidential Administration and the maslikhat, Askhat Shakharov was appointed the Akim of the city of Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Akimat’s press service.

Askhat Shakharov, aged 41, is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Sports and Tourism, the Kazakh Economic University named after Turar Ryskulov.