Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names new head of Security Council's Military Security Department

    25 May 2022, 17:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of the Kazakh Head of State, Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov was named Head of the Department of Military Security and Defense of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Kairgeldy Yesseneev was relieved of the post of the Head of the Department of Military Security and Defense of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov was born in 1971. He graduated from the Baurzhan Momyshuly military school, Mozhaysky military engineering and space academy, Adilet Juruprudence Academy - Higher Law School.

    His previous post was the head of the general security department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously