    Kazakhstan names new head coaches of men’s and women’s weightlifting teams

    11 August 2023, 19:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Dauren Bekmukhanbetov has been named as the head coach of the national men’s weightlifting team of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Weightlifting Federation of the country.

    Born in 1983, Dauren Bekmukhanbetov has spent over 20 years coaching. He is the master of sport of Kazakhstan in weightlifting, top-level coach. Bekmukhanbetov has trained masters of sport of Kazakhstan, masters of sport of international class, champions of Kazakhstan and Asia, medal winners of world championships and Olympic participants.

    Ivan Snegurov has been appointed as the head trainer of Kazakhstani women’s weightlifting team. The Shakhtinsk native holds the title of a master of sport of Kazakhstan in weightlifting. The Kazakhstani honored and top-level trainer boasts a 14-year coaching experience.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals Weightlifting
