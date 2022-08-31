Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names new Governor of Turkistan region

    31 August 2022 11:18

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Darkhan Satybaldy is appointed as Governor of Turkistan region at the meeting of the regional maslikhat, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov took part in the meeting.

    Those present voted for the candidature of Satybaldy.

    Born in 1974 in Saryagash is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agriculture Institute, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

    Earlier on August 26, Umirzak Shukeyev had stepped down as the mayor of Kentau city was detained on suspicion of taking a grand bribe, and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Appointments, dismissals Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Deputy Chairman of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation named
    New head of int’l centre for green technologies and investment projects named
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28