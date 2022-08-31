Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments
Kazakhstan names new Governor of Turkistan region
31 August 2022 11:18

Kazakhstan names new Governor of Turkistan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Darkhan Satybaldy is appointed as Governor of Turkistan region at the meeting of the regional maslikhat, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov took part in the meeting.

Those present voted for the candidature of Satybaldy.

Born in 1974 in Saryagash is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agriculture Institute, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

Earlier on August 26, Umirzak Shukeyev had stepped down as the mayor of Kentau city was detained on suspicion of taking a grand bribe, and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.


Related news
Deputy Chairman of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation named
New head of int’l centre for green technologies and investment projects named
Read also
President takes part in campaign of eco activists
Turkistan to receive status of Kazakhstan’s spiritual and historical capital
One-third of mothers of many children live in Turkistan region – President
Head of State visits Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
President pays working visit to Turkistan region
Deputy Chairman of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation named
President appoints Commander of Aerial Force of the Air Defense Service
Darkhan Satybaldy reports to President on Turkistan region’s socio-economic development
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive