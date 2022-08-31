31 August 2022 11:18

Kazakhstan names new Governor of Turkistan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Darkhan Satybaldy is appointed as Governor of Turkistan region at the meeting of the regional maslikhat, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov took part in the meeting.

Those present voted for the candidature of Satybaldy.

Born in 1974 in Saryagash is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agriculture Institute, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

Earlier on August 26, Umirzak Shukeyev had stepped down as the mayor of Kentau city was detained on suspicion of taking a grand bribe, and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.