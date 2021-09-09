Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister

    9 September 2021, 17:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Magzum Mirzagaliyev as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Magzum Mirzagaliyev was relieved of his duties as the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1978 in Almaty is the graduate of the Turan University, Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Yessenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering.

    In 2013-2014 acted as the Vice Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan. In 2014-2019 served as the Energy Vice Minister of Kazakhstan. In June 2019 was appointed as the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

