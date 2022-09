2 September 2022 11:27

Kazakhstan names new Deputy PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Serik Zhumangarin as the Deputy Prime Minster – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

He was born on July 22, 1969, in Aktobe.

Prior to the appointment served as head of the Competition Protection and Development Agency of Kazakhstan.

