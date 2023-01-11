Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister

11 January 2023, 12:42
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kanat Tumysh was appointed as the new Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born on 7 November 1975, Mr. Kanat Tumysh holds a Bachelor and Master’s degree from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Throughout his diplomatic career Kanat Tumysh held numerous posts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as served at the Kazakh embassies in Türkiye and Hungary. Tumysh also held the post of the Deputy Executive Director of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Prior to the recent appointment, Kanat Tumysh was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to South Africa.


Photo: gov.kz


