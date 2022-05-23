Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names new Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee

    23 May 2022, 16:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Aldazhumanov has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee – Director of the Frontier Service, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1966 in Semipalatinsk Yerlan Aldazhumanov is a graduate of the Dzerzhinsky Higher Frontier Command College and the Military Academy of Belarus.

    He spent most part of his military service in the Frontier Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the recent appointment he was the head of the ‘Ontustik’ Regional Command of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week